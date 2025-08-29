Tensions Rise as BJP Demands Deputy CM's Apology Over Chamundi Hill Comments

The political temperature in Karnataka surged as BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra demanded an apology from Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Vijayendra accused Shivakumar of insulting Hindu sentiments with his comments on Chamundi Hill, calling it an 'unforgivable offence'.

According to Vijayendra, Shivakumar's remarks were politically motivated, aimed at appealing to the Gandhi family with aspirations for the chief ministerial position. He further criticized Shivakumar's past actions concerning Hindu traditions, highlighting the divisive nature of his rhetoric as being unacceptable to Hindus.

Shivakumar, however, responded by advocating for the secular and inclusive character of the Dasara festival. He appealed to critics to avoid communalizing the event, reiterating the shared cultural heritage of Chamundi Hill among all communities and emphasizing the universal devotion to its deity, Chamundeshwari.

(With inputs from agencies.)