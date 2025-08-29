Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav's Vision for Bihar: An In-Depth Look at the Voter Adhikar Yatra

Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha emphasize the need for Bihar's transformation through the Voter Adhikar Yatra, addressing alleged voter list irregularities. The yatra, covering 1,300 km, aims to unite Biharis against vote theft ahead of crucial elections in the state, challenging the ruling NDA coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:10 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), underscored his commitment to Bihar's growth and well-being during his visit to Janaki Temple in Sitamarhi. Yadav, seeking Mata Janaki's blessings, fervently expressed his aspiration for the state's development and happiness in its people's lives.

Drawing parallels to his father Lalu Yadav's metaphors, Tejashwi humorously criticized his political rivals, likening them to 'rice grains flying off a hot griddle.' The remark underscored a sense of disarray among opponents, while RJD MP Manoj Jha passionately called for a 'complete transformation' in Bihar, expressing optimism for significant changes.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, spanning 1,300 kilometers across 20 districts, is an initiative by Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi to address alleged voter list irregularities or 'vote theft.' The 16-day yatra, concluding in Patna, seeks to solidify support against the ruling NDA ahead of the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, with both sides gearing up for a crucial political contest.

Latest News

