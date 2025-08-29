Left Menu

Political Rift Deepens as BJP Condemns Alleged Abuses at Nitish Kumar's Rally

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condemned indecent remarks made against PM Narendra Modi at Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.' The BJP criticized the Congress-led INDIA bloc, promising political repercussions. BJP leaders called the event a 'stain' on democracy. Protests erupted as effigies burned, and complaints were filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:02 IST
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the offensive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. The incident, reported in Darbhanga, sparked outrage from the BJP, with leaders promising political consequences.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the alleged abuse as a 'stain' on democracy, while BJP spokespersons criticized Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing the need for decorum in political discourse. A video purportedly showed an unidentified person using expletives against Modi, although PTI could not verify its authenticity.

The Bihar BJP filed a complaint, and protests ensued with effigies of opposition leaders burned. A Congress leader apologized, maintaining the abuse occurred in his absence. Local MP Gopaljee Thakur demanded arrests, intensifying the political clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

