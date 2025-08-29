Political Firestorm Erupts as Alleged Abuses at INDIA Bloc Rally Ignite Fury

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), following the circulation of an alleged video showing disrespectful remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during an INDIA bloc rally in Darbhanga, Bihar. Gupta condemned the remarks, characterizing them as indicative of a lack of proper upbringing and respect for cultural values.

Gupta, addressing media representatives, expressed her dismay over the conduct of opposition leaders, describing it as shameful. 'Insults against any mother on the land of Sita Ma are intolerable,' she asserted. She further questioned the upbringing of those involved, suggesting that such behaviors demonstrate a disregard for the sanctity of motherhood and national pride.

The controversy intensified following the arrest of the individual allegedly responsible for the offensive comments. Political reverberations were felt across Bihar, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant joining the chorus of censure. Both leaders condemned the remarks and accused the INDIA bloc of engaging in disrespectful political tactics. They called for accountability and warned of electoral consequences.

The growing uproar led BJP leader Krishna Singh Kallu to file a complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, demanding a halt to the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. The BJP criticized the opposition for focusing on divisive issues rather than substantive political discourse.

