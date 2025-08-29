Amit Shah Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over Controversial Bihar Yatra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over controversial remarks made during Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

Shah criticized what he described as the "lowest level" of political discourse, citing a video showing inappropriate language used from a platform shared by Gandhi.

Amid political fallout, Shah emphasized the ongoing development work in Assam, highlighting several infrastructural projects and the inauguration of a new Raj Bhawan wing.

(With inputs from agencies.)