Europe United Against Moscow: A Call for Stronger Sanctions

European defence ministers gathered in Copenhagen to discuss the escalating war in Ukraine, following a Russian airstrike on Kyiv that claimed 23 lives and severely damaged a European diplomatic mission.

The attack has sparked outrage, with European leaders urging for enhanced action against Russia. Proposed measures include seizing frozen assets, imposing further sanctions, and augmenting support for Ukraine's military amidst stalled American peace efforts.

In the wake of these events, European officials are exploring the deployment of troops in Ukraine to ensure security and uphold a fragile peace. Meanwhile, the EU prepares for postwar security guarantees, possibly involving EU training missions once a ceasefire is established.