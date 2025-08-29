Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Video Targeting PM Modi at INDIA Bloc Rally
VIP founder Mukesh Sahani questions the authenticity of a video showing derogatory remarks at PM Modi during a rally in Bihar. Union Minister Amit Shah criticizes Congress and demands an apology from Rahul Gandhi. Police have arrested an accused, as political tensions rise over voter awareness events.
- Country:
- India
Mukesh Sahani, founder of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), raised doubts about the validity of a contentious video allegedly showing insults hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an INDIA bloc rally in Bihar's Darbhanga. Sahani, speaking to ANI, speculated whether the footage could be manipulated or misconstrued, questioning its authenticity.
Sahani emphasized that any such incident, if true, was unacceptable, while clarifying that VIP did not participate in the rally with the other Opposition parties. He affirmed that VIP conducted a separate roadshow in Darbhanga instead, distancing his party from implicated activities.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned Congress for purported derogatory remarks against PM Modi, urging Rahul Gandhi to apologize. This appeal followed the circulation of an alleged video of the incident. Meanwhile, Darbhanga Police apprehended a suspect as investigations continued amidst a charged political climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar
Assam cannot be represented by people sympathising with infiltrators, encouraging encroachment: Amit Shah at rally of panchayat members.
BJP restored sanctity of Vaishnavite monasteries by evicting infiltrators from across Assam: Amit Shah at panchayat representatives' rally.
Assam govt freed 1,29,548 acres of land encroached by infiltrators, despite opposition by Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi: Amit Shah at rally.
BJP govt launched operations, arrested infiltrators who used to marry our daughters: Amit Shah at rally in Guwahati.