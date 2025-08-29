Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Video Targeting PM Modi at INDIA Bloc Rally

VIP founder Mukesh Sahani questions the authenticity of a video showing derogatory remarks at PM Modi during a rally in Bihar. Union Minister Amit Shah criticizes Congress and demands an apology from Rahul Gandhi. Police have arrested an accused, as political tensions rise over voter awareness events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:06 IST
Vikassheel Insaan Party founder Mukesh Sahani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mukesh Sahani, founder of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), raised doubts about the validity of a contentious video allegedly showing insults hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an INDIA bloc rally in Bihar's Darbhanga. Sahani, speaking to ANI, speculated whether the footage could be manipulated or misconstrued, questioning its authenticity.

Sahani emphasized that any such incident, if true, was unacceptable, while clarifying that VIP did not participate in the rally with the other Opposition parties. He affirmed that VIP conducted a separate roadshow in Darbhanga instead, distancing his party from implicated activities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned Congress for purported derogatory remarks against PM Modi, urging Rahul Gandhi to apologize. This appeal followed the circulation of an alleged video of the incident. Meanwhile, Darbhanga Police apprehended a suspect as investigations continued amidst a charged political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

