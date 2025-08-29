Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Video Targeting PM Modi at INDIA Bloc Rally

Mukesh Sahani, founder of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), raised doubts about the validity of a contentious video allegedly showing insults hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an INDIA bloc rally in Bihar's Darbhanga. Sahani, speaking to ANI, speculated whether the footage could be manipulated or misconstrued, questioning its authenticity.

Sahani emphasized that any such incident, if true, was unacceptable, while clarifying that VIP did not participate in the rally with the other Opposition parties. He affirmed that VIP conducted a separate roadshow in Darbhanga instead, distancing his party from implicated activities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned Congress for purported derogatory remarks against PM Modi, urging Rahul Gandhi to apologize. This appeal followed the circulation of an alleged video of the incident. Meanwhile, Darbhanga Police apprehended a suspect as investigations continued amidst a charged political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)