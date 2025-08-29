Guyanese Elections: Deciding the Future of an Economic Powerhouse

As Guyanese citizens prepare to vote on Monday, the spotlight is on whether President Irfaan Ali's People's Progressive Party (PPP) can retain its legislative dominance and continue to steer one of the globe's fastest-developing economies.

Backed by ExxonMobil's offshore oil discoveries, the South American nation of approximately 800,000 residents has witnessed consistent double-digit economic growth over the past five years. However, opposition factions criticize the government's focus on infrastructure, claiming it hasn't improved living costs or quality of life adequately.

The electoral outcome could lead to political shifts if the PPP loses seats, necessitating alliances to pass legislation. Meanwhile, controversy surrounds opposition figures like businessman Azruddin Mohamed, implicated in various scandals, potentially influencing voter sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)