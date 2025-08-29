Thailand's Political Shift: A Nation Unites

Thailand's former Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, made headlines on Friday, explaining her efforts to protect national interests during a phone call with Cambodia's ex-leader. This discussion was a focal point in her dismissal by the Constitutional Court.

The court's decision marked a significant change in Thai politics. Shinawatra appealed for unity among the government, opposition, and citizens, fostering collective efforts towards political stability.

Responding to the verdict, Shinawatra urged all parties to collaborate, hoping to prevent further turning points in the nation's political landscape.

