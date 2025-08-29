Thailand's Political Shift: A Nation Unites
Thailand's former Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, discussed safeguarding national interests with Cambodia's ex-leader before her dismissal. She emphasized unity across political divides following the Constitutional Court's verdict, urging collaboration to maintain stability and avoid future political upheaval.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:12 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand's former Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, made headlines on Friday, explaining her efforts to protect national interests during a phone call with Cambodia's ex-leader. This discussion was a focal point in her dismissal by the Constitutional Court.
The court's decision marked a significant change in Thai politics. Shinawatra appealed for unity among the government, opposition, and citizens, fostering collective efforts towards political stability.
Responding to the verdict, Shinawatra urged all parties to collaborate, hoping to prevent further turning points in the nation's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French Unions Ramp Up Opposition Against Government's Fiscal Plans
Maharashtra Government Stands Firm on Maratha Quota Demand
Opposition’s vice presidential candidate B Sudarshan Reddy meets Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.
European Markets Maintain a Steady Eye Amid Inflation Data and French Government Fears
Assam govt freed 1,29,548 acres of land encroached by infiltrators, despite opposition by Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi: Amit Shah at rally.