Thailand's Political Shift: A Nation Unites

Thailand's former Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, discussed safeguarding national interests with Cambodia's ex-leader before her dismissal. She emphasized unity across political divides following the Constitutional Court's verdict, urging collaboration to maintain stability and avoid future political upheaval.

Updated: 29-08-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:12 IST
  • Thailand

Thailand's former Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, made headlines on Friday, explaining her efforts to protect national interests during a phone call with Cambodia's ex-leader. This discussion was a focal point in her dismissal by the Constitutional Court.

The court's decision marked a significant change in Thai politics. Shinawatra appealed for unity among the government, opposition, and citizens, fostering collective efforts towards political stability.

Responding to the verdict, Shinawatra urged all parties to collaborate, hoping to prevent further turning points in the nation's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

