Left Menu

Israeli Military Recovers Hostage Bodies Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Israeli military recovered the bodies of two hostages, including Ilan Weiss, in the ongoing conflict sparked by the October 7 attack. Of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas nearly 22 months ago, roughly 50 remain in Gaza, with 20 believed to be alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:59 IST
Israeli Military Recovers Hostage Bodies Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, the Israeli military announced the retrieval of two hostages' bodies, including Ilan Weiss, who was killed during the October 7 attack that ignited the current conflict.

A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the bodies of Ilan Weiss from Kibbutz Be'eri and another unidentified hostage were returned to Israel.

Of the original 251 hostages taken by Hamas militants nearly 22 months ago, approximately 50 remain in Gaza. Israel believes around 20 of them are still alive.

TRENDING

1
Surprising Surge: India's GDP Rises Beyond Expectations

Surprising Surge: India's GDP Rises Beyond Expectations

 Global
2
Nagaland Celebrates Sporting Excellence Amid New Policy Plans

Nagaland Celebrates Sporting Excellence Amid New Policy Plans

 India
3
We need to take advantage of each other's strengths to deal with next-generation challenges: Japan PM Ishiba after talks with PM Modi.

We need to take advantage of each other's strengths to deal with next-genera...

 Global
4
Public Health Showdown: Milei's Fiscal Veto Tests Argentina's Hospital Crisis

Public Health Showdown: Milei's Fiscal Veto Tests Argentina's Hospital Crisi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025