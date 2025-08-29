Israeli Military Recovers Hostage Bodies Amid Ongoing Conflict
The Israeli military recovered the bodies of two hostages, including Ilan Weiss, in the ongoing conflict sparked by the October 7 attack. Of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas nearly 22 months ago, roughly 50 remain in Gaza, with 20 believed to be alive.
On Friday, the Israeli military announced the retrieval of two hostages' bodies, including Ilan Weiss, who was killed during the October 7 attack that ignited the current conflict.
A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the bodies of Ilan Weiss from Kibbutz Be'eri and another unidentified hostage were returned to Israel.
Of the original 251 hostages taken by Hamas militants nearly 22 months ago, approximately 50 remain in Gaza. Israel believes around 20 of them are still alive.
