B Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid: A Call for Support

B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's vice-presidential candidate, is actively seeking support by writing to members of both houses of parliament. Through his outreach, Reddy aims to present himself as a guardian of the Constitution if given a chance to serve in this critical role.

In a strategic move to secure votes, Reddy met with prominent political leaders, including Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar of the NCP. This effort is part of his campaign strategy for the upcoming polls, scheduled for September 9.

On the other hand, the National Democratic Alliance has fielded Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, creating a competitive atmosphere ahead of the vice-presidential elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)