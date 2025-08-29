B Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid: A Call for Support
B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's candidate for the vice-presidential race, has initiated a campaign to garner support from MPs by meeting key political figures. He emphasizes his commitment to safeguarding the Constitution if elected, while his main competitor, C P Radhakrishnan, enjoys NDA's support.
- Country:
- India
B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's vice-presidential candidate, is actively seeking support by writing to members of both houses of parliament. Through his outreach, Reddy aims to present himself as a guardian of the Constitution if given a chance to serve in this critical role.
In a strategic move to secure votes, Reddy met with prominent political leaders, including Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar of the NCP. This effort is part of his campaign strategy for the upcoming polls, scheduled for September 9.
On the other hand, the National Democratic Alliance has fielded Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, creating a competitive atmosphere ahead of the vice-presidential elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra cabinet committee discussing Maratha quota issue, will find constitutionally valid solution: Fadnavis.
Thailand's Political Crossroads: A Call for Constitutional Change
Will protect, defend Constitution if given an opportunity to serve as Vice President: Oppn candidate B Sudarshan Reddy in Mumbai.
Govt must immediately hold dialogue with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange: Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Opposition’s vice presidential candidate B Sudarshan Reddy meets Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.