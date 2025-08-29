Left Menu

B Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid: A Call for Support

B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's candidate for the vice-presidential race, has initiated a campaign to garner support from MPs by meeting key political figures. He emphasizes his commitment to safeguarding the Constitution if elected, while his main competitor, C P Radhakrishnan, enjoys NDA's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:27 IST
B Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid: A Call for Support
candidate
  • Country:
  • India

B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's vice-presidential candidate, is actively seeking support by writing to members of both houses of parliament. Through his outreach, Reddy aims to present himself as a guardian of the Constitution if given a chance to serve in this critical role.

In a strategic move to secure votes, Reddy met with prominent political leaders, including Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar of the NCP. This effort is part of his campaign strategy for the upcoming polls, scheduled for September 9.

On the other hand, the National Democratic Alliance has fielded Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, creating a competitive atmosphere ahead of the vice-presidential elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

 India
2
Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

 Global
3
India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

 India
4
Enforcement Directorate Embraces Sports Day Spirit

Enforcement Directorate Embraces Sports Day Spirit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025