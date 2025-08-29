Petitions Scattered: DMK's 'Ungaludan Stalin' Under Fire

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP leader K Annamalai have fiercely critiqued the purported mishandling of public grievance petitions connected with the DMK's outreach initiative, 'Ungaludan Stalin.' They allege these documents were discarded into the Vaigai River in Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami condemned the incident, suggesting the program was orchestrated for mere publicity. He likened the disposal of grievances to a disrespectful ritual, emphasizing the government's failure to address public woes and dismissing 'Ungaludan Stalin' as theatrical.

BJP's Annamalai labeled the DMK government as carelessly extravagant, criticizing the frivolous use of taxpayers' money for self-promotion. A video revealed petitions floating in water, further tarnishing the scheme's credibility. The DMK's response remains awaited as controversy continues to swell.