Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: TMC Leader Accused of Assaulting Police Officer
A TMC leader, Jayanta Das, allegedly assaulted a police officer during a clash between two BJP factions in Malda, West Bengal. The incident, captured on video, sparked widespread criticism and a strong political response. BJP accused TMC of shielding such figures, while investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A political storm has erupted in West Bengal after TMC leader Jayanta Das allegedly assaulted a police officer during a clash between BJP factions in Malda district. The incident has fueled a fierce debate over political protectionism and law enforcement in the region.
According to police sources, Das intervened in a fight between groups led by BJP local leaders and allegedly struck Assistant Sub-Inspector Samir Sinha with a leather belt. The confrontation was captured in a video that went viral, though its authenticity remains unverified.
The BJP has criticized the ruling TMC for allegedly harboring strongmen who defy the law. Meanwhile, authorities have arrested five BJP supporters involved in the altercation, and TMC has promised an investigation into Das's actions. The situation remains tense as political leaders demand accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil: BJP vs Congress in Kolkata
Amit Shah Rallies BJP in Assam Ahead of 2026 Elections
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Fraud
BJP, EC indulge in 'vote chori', added 1 crore fake electors in Maharashtra after 2024 Lok Sabha polls, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar.
BJP shaken, its leaders jittery as we caught their 'vote chori', we will expose them: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar's Siwan.