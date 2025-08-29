Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: TMC Leader Accused of Assaulting Police Officer

A political storm has erupted in West Bengal after TMC leader Jayanta Das allegedly assaulted a police officer during a clash between BJP factions in Malda district. The incident has fueled a fierce debate over political protectionism and law enforcement in the region.

According to police sources, Das intervened in a fight between groups led by BJP local leaders and allegedly struck Assistant Sub-Inspector Samir Sinha with a leather belt. The confrontation was captured in a video that went viral, though its authenticity remains unverified.

The BJP has criticized the ruling TMC for allegedly harboring strongmen who defy the law. Meanwhile, authorities have arrested five BJP supporters involved in the altercation, and TMC has promised an investigation into Das's actions. The situation remains tense as political leaders demand accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)