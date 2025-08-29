Political Tensions Escalate in Bihar Amid Modi, Gandhi Clashes
A verbal brawl between BJP and Congress supporters in Bihar escalates as BJP workers storm Congress headquarters following allegations of abuse against Prime Minister Modi during Rahul Gandhi's rally. Congress leaders condemn the attack, asserting that the BJP is unnerved by the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra's success.
In Bihar, political tensions soared as BJP workers stormed the state Congress headquarters, protesting an alleged verbal assault on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's rally.
Following the arrest of the accused, BJP supporters clashed with Congress members, demanding an apology from Gandhi for the alleged insult.
The Congress countered the actions with strong condemnation, asserting that it reflects BJP's anxiety over the popularity of Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. Representatives urged local authorities to take necessary measures as opposition members decried the violent episode.
