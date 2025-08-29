Left Menu

CPI (M) Accuses Congress of Diverting Attention Amid Allegations Against Kerala MLA

The CPI (M) in Kerala accuses Congress of diverting attention from stalking allegations against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil by staging violent protests. CPI (M) leader M V Govindan claims the protests are a ploy to mask Mamkootathil's misconduct, who faces suspension and internal party investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:03 IST
CPI (M) Accuses Congress of Diverting Attention Amid Allegations Against Kerala MLA
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling CPI (M) in Kerala has accused the Congress of orchestrating violent protests to distract from allegations against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The lawmaker has been accused of stalking and harassing women on social media, resulting in his suspension from the Congress party.

CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan alleged that a Youth Congress march to the CM's residence was a ploy to garner media attention while diverting public focus. He claimed that misleading statements by Vatakara MP Shafi Parambil incited the protests, which included fire torches and attacks on media offices.

Govindan argued that the alleged attempts to protect Mamkootathil would not erase public memory, suggesting the moves were mutual between Mamkootathil and the Congress. Meanwhile, Mamkootathil is under internal scrutiny following similar allegations from other women, including a Malayalam actress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Naveen Patnaik Urges Unity Amidst BJD Leadership Changes

Naveen Patnaik Urges Unity Amidst BJD Leadership Changes

 India
2
Resignation Shakes Mauritius' Central Bank Amid Allegations and Internal Strife

Resignation Shakes Mauritius' Central Bank Amid Allegations and Internal Str...

 Global
3
Rajasthan Fugitive Arrested in Odisha for Infamous Exam Paper Leaks

Rajasthan Fugitive Arrested in Odisha for Infamous Exam Paper Leaks

 India
4
Italian Swimmers in Turbulent Waters: Shoplifting Incident at Singapore Airport

Italian Swimmers in Turbulent Waters: Shoplifting Incident at Singapore Airp...

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025