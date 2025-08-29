CPI (M) Accuses Congress of Diverting Attention Amid Allegations Against Kerala MLA

The ruling CPI (M) in Kerala has accused the Congress of orchestrating violent protests to distract from allegations against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The lawmaker has been accused of stalking and harassing women on social media, resulting in his suspension from the Congress party.

CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan alleged that a Youth Congress march to the CM's residence was a ploy to garner media attention while diverting public focus. He claimed that misleading statements by Vatakara MP Shafi Parambil incited the protests, which included fire torches and attacks on media offices.

Govindan argued that the alleged attempts to protect Mamkootathil would not erase public memory, suggesting the moves were mutual between Mamkootathil and the Congress. Meanwhile, Mamkootathil is under internal scrutiny following similar allegations from other women, including a Malayalam actress.

(With inputs from agencies.)