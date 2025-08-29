Macron Firm on Completing Presidential Term Amid Confidence Vote Speculation

French President Emmanuel Macron has reaffirmed his dedication to serving out his presidential term, which ends in 2027, amidst growing speculation regarding possible political pressure that might emerge if his government loses an upcoming confidence vote.

During a joint news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Macron stated, "The mandate which has been given to me by the French people, and by no-one else, is a mandate that will be carried out through to the end of its term."

This commitment aims to reassure his administration's stability, dispelling rumors of an early departure fueled by uncertainty surrounding the confidence vote scheduled for next month.

