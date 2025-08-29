Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Fraud
Rahul Gandhi claims that BJP leaders are panicked due to alleged electoral fraud by Narendra Modi's government using the Election Commission. He alleges fake voters were added to Maharashtra's electoral rolls and vows to expose the issue as part of the Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' rally in Bihar.
During a public rally in Siwan, Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Narendra Modi government is involved in electoral fraud with the assistance of the Election Commission.
He claimed that the BJP leaders are jittery as Modi's government has been caught manipulating votes by adding fake voters to the electoral rolls in Maharashtra.
Gandhi emphasized that voting is a fundamental right for all citizens and vowed to prevent the government's alleged misconduct from continuing in future elections.
