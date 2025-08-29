Left Menu

Ascendancy in the Ranks: Akash Anand Appointed BSP National Convener

Akash Anand, the nephew of Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati, has been appointed as the BSP's national convener. This position elevates Anand to the second most powerful role within the party. The BSP has yet to release an official statement regarding this appointment.

In a significant move within the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Akash Anand, the nephew of party president Mayawati, has been elevated to the post of national convener, according to party insiders.

This advancement positions Anand as the second most influential leader within the party ranks. Previously serving as the national coordinator, his appointment reflects a strategic decision as the BSP gears up for the 2027 UP assembly elections.

Despite this internal confirmation and the congratulatory post by BSP's UP unit president Vishwanath Pal, no official statement has been released by the party, sparking anticipation for future party strategies.

