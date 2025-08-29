Political Turmoil Erupts in Bihar: A Clash Amidst Voter Adhikar Yatra
Tensions flared during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, leading to a clash between BJP and Congress workers. Alleged abusive remarks about PM Modi sparked BJP protests, with both parties exchanging accusations and demanding apologies. The incident underscores the high political stakes ahead of upcoming elections.
Violence erupted on the streets of Bihar as BJP and Congress workers clashed over alleged insulting remarks towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. The exchange highlighted escalating tensions between the rival parties.
BJP workers stormed the Congress headquarters in Patna, demanding an apology for the alleged abuse. The clash was a reaction to a mic outburst in Darbhanga, where expletives were reportedly hurled against the PM. Rahul Gandhi responded, condemning the violence and underlining truth and non-violence as invincible.
The incident has raised political temperatures, with accusations flying on both sides. Congress leaders attributed the disruption to BJP's fear of the increasing popularity of the yatra, while BJP leaders insisted that the Congress was not taking responsibility for its members' conduct. The Bihar Police are investigating the incident further.
