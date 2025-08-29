Left Menu

Owaisi Criticizes RSS Chief's 'Three Children' Theory

In a pointed critique, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has challenged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recommendation for Indian families to have three children. Owaisi charged the RSS with institutionalizing animosity against Muslims under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. He also discussed demographic shifts and geopolitical issues impacting India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi rebuked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's call for Indian families to have three children, claiming it imposes unnecessary burdens on women. Owaisi argued that RSS-sponsored organizations are responsible for perpetuating anti-Muslim sentiments.

The Hyderabad MP accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of institutionalizing animosity against Muslims during his tenure, citing that the Muslim population growth rate has decreased while RSS rhetoric continues to fuel communal tensions.

Owaisi also criticized the Indian government's foreign and domestic policies, questioning its handling of illegal immigration and economic ties with the US. He urged for a political change to retire the BJP from power in upcoming elections, highlighting allegations of bias in a judicial commission's report on demographic shifts in Sambhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

