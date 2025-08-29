Left Menu

Political Turmoil: BJP vs Congress in Kolkata

Political clashes erupted in Kolkata as BJP supporters vandalized Congress's West Bengal headquarters, retaliating against alleged abusive remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Congress. The confrontation saw burning Congress flags and portraits of Rahul Gandhi defaced, leading to heavy traffic disruptions. The conflict underscores escalating political tension in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:00 IST
Political tensions erupted in Kolkata, following a wave of clashes between BJP and Congress supporters, triggered by alleged abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

In retaliation, BJP activists stormed the Congress state headquarters, vandalizing property and defacing Rahul Gandhi's portraits amidst fiery protests. This incident led to significant traffic disruptions in the city.

Congress leaders have demanded responses from BJP counterparts and warned of further resistance if not addressed, while the situation highlights the escalating political volatility in the region.

