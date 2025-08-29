Joni Ernst's Unexpected Senate Exit?

In a surprising political development, U.S. Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa has confided in close associates that she won't run for re-election next year, according to a CBS News report.

This decision by Ernst, a 55-year-old veteran senator elected in 2014, could pose challenges for the Republican Party as they work to maintain their slim majority in the Senate.

The GOP currently holds a 53-47 lead in the chamber, and Ernst's decision could impact their strategy in defending and potentially expanding their numbers in the upcoming electoral cycle.

