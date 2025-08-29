Naveen Patnaik Urges Unity Amidst BJD Leadership Changes

Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik called for unity and teamwork as he addressed the newly appointed leaders of the party's youth and student wings. Amidst reports of dissatisfaction over recent appointments, Patnaik emphasized the importance of polite and graceful public conduct.

During a meeting with Biju Chhatra Janata Dal president Ipsita Sahu and Biju Yuva Janata Dal chief Chinmaya Sahu, Patnaik stressed the need for active engagement with students and youth across Odisha. He urged the leaders to travel, connect with people, and address their concerns.

He also encouraged the leaders to leverage social media to promote the party's values and work collaboratively to tackle challenges faced by the young population. The meeting took place shortly after some BCJD members expressed discontent over leadership changes, although Sahu denied any internal dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)