Resignation Shakes Mauritius' Central Bank Amid Allegations and Internal Strife

In a dramatic turn of events, Gerard Sanspeur, the deputy governor of Mauritius' central bank, announced his resignation on Friday. He cited conflicts with Tevin Sithanen, son of the central bank's governor, accusing him of undue influence over bank operations.

The resignation followed reports from the newspaper L'Express of Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam dismissing Sanspeur, the institution's third highest-ranking official. Sanspeur detailed during a press briefing that external pressures aimed at controlling the bank's processes forced his decision.

Central bank governor Rama Sithanen has since accused Sanspeur of corruption, revealing plans to involve the police and financial crimes authorities. Tevin Sithanen has yet to comment on the allegations.

