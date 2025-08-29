Left Menu

Resignation Shakes Mauritius' Central Bank Amid Allegations and Internal Strife

Gerard Sanspeur, the deputy governor of Mauritius' central bank, resigned citing clashes with the governor’s son, whom he accused of interference. Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam allegedly dismissed him due to 'external influence.' The governor countered by accusing Sanspeur of corruption and plans to investigate further.

29-08-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Gerard Sanspeur, the deputy governor of Mauritius' central bank, announced his resignation on Friday. He cited conflicts with Tevin Sithanen, son of the central bank's governor, accusing him of undue influence over bank operations.

The resignation followed reports from the newspaper L'Express of Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam dismissing Sanspeur, the institution's third highest-ranking official. Sanspeur detailed during a press briefing that external pressures aimed at controlling the bank's processes forced his decision.

Central bank governor Rama Sithanen has since accused Sanspeur of corruption, revealing plans to involve the police and financial crimes authorities. Tevin Sithanen has yet to comment on the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

