NDA Targets Massive Win in Assam Assembly Elections

In a fiery rally, prominent NDA leaders, such as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, set their sights on winning 100 of the 126 assembly seats in Assam's forthcoming elections. The rally sought to highlight alleged corruption during Congress's tenure, contrasting it with NDA's developmental efforts.

Addressing the panchayat representatives in attendance, Chief Minister Sarma made a rallying call to protect Assam's cultural heritage and land. He accused Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, of posing threats and emphasized the need for regional unity against outside influences.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal echoed these sentiments, underscoring the neglect during Congress's rule and claiming that the BJP-led NDA had brought peace and growth to the region. The rally also saw state minister Atul Bora crediting rapid development to the incumbent government, aiming for a decisive win in the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)