Akash Anand: BSP's Rising Star with New National Convener Role
Mayawati, the BSP national president, has promoted her nephew, Akash Anand, to the position of national convener, making him the party's second most powerful leader. This decision marks another step in Akash's political journey after his public apology and reinstatement into the party.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati has appointed her nephew, Akash Anand, as the party's national convener, sources revealed. The promotion places Akash as the second-most influential leader within the BSP, following Mayawati herself.
Earlier this year, Akash expressed a public apology, referring to Mayawati as his sole political mentor, leading to his reinstatement. His new role as chief national coordinator, announced on May 19, marks a significant comeback for Akash after being initially ousted from party positions in March.
BSP leader Vishwanath Pal confirmed the appointment, highlighting the party's preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Akash, grateful for his role, vows to work hard to uphold the values of revered figures like Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshiram, under Mayawati's guidance.
