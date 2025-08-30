Iran's Stance on U.S. and Israeli Relations Unveiled
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that while Iran does not seek conflict, it will respond strongly to any attacks from the U.S. or Israel. He emphasized Iran's unity against efforts to divide the nation, during a pre-recorded television address.
In an adamant stance against potential aggressions, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared on Friday that Iran does not desire conflict. However, he asserted that if Israel and the United States initiate an attack, Iran would respond decisively.
President Pezeshkian, speaking in a pre-recorded TV interview, articulated Iran's position amidst rising tensions in the region. He accused America and Israel of attempting to fragment and destabilize Iran.
The president reassured citizens that the Iranian populace remains united in their resolve against any such divisive efforts, underscoring the country's commitment to national integrity.
