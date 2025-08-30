Left Menu

Trump Disputes Appeals Court Ruling on Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed disagreement with a U.S. Appeals Court's decision, which stated that most of his tariffs were not legal. Despite the ruling, Trump asserted that all tariffs remain in effect and expressed confidence in the United States ultimately prevailing.

President Donald Trump criticized a recent U.S. Appeals Court ruling, which determined that many of his tariffs were illegal. Despite the court's decision, Trump maintained that the tariffs would remain intact.

Sharing his views on Truth Social, Trump described the court's ruling as "highly partisan" and emphasized the continued enforcement of the tariffs.

Trump expressed strong confidence in an eventual victory for the United States, signaling ongoing challenges in the trade policy sphere.

