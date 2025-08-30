Left Menu

FEMA IT Breach Sparks Controversy and Firings

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) faced an IT breach, prompting Secretary Kristi Noem to fire two dozen staff members. Although she deemed the breach a threat to national security, Noem assured that no sensitive data was compromised. Meanwhile, dissent against FEMA leadership is rising amid potential agency elimination.

Updated: 30-08-2025 04:07 IST
A breach in the IT system of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has pushed U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to take decisive action, dismissing 24 employees accused of incompetence. Noem revealed that the breach posed a risk to national security but confirmed that sensitive data remained intact.

The incident follows concerns raised by FEMA employees about inexperience in the agency's leadership, with warnings of potential disasters akin to past hurricanes. The dissent highlights challenges within FEMA as it faces the prospect of elimination under President Donald Trump's administration.

Even as FEMA extends its hiring freeze during hurricane season, questions about its future and capability to manage disasters remain. A spokesperson reiterated the agency's commitment to public service but refrained from addressing the status of the hiring freeze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

