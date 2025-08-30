Zelenskyy Urges More Meetings Amidst Rising Tensions in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pressing for meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders next week to bolster peace talks amid a three-year war with Russia.

Ahead of urgent discussions, Ukraine expresses dissatisfaction with Russia's participation as aerial assaults target civilians, casting doubt on Moscow's commitment to resolving the conflict.

The U.S. has warned of potential sanctions if direct peace talks don't materialize, as recent missile strikes in Ukraine underscore the urgency of diplomatic engagement.

