Zelenskyy Urges More Meetings Amidst Rising Tensions in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to meet U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders to discuss peace efforts in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Both nations are urged to engage in constructive dialogue. Recent Russian attacks on Ukraine have heightened tensions, leading to calls for additional sanctions on Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-08-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 04:43 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pressing for meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders next week to bolster peace talks amid a three-year war with Russia.

Ahead of urgent discussions, Ukraine expresses dissatisfaction with Russia's participation as aerial assaults target civilians, casting doubt on Moscow's commitment to resolving the conflict.

The U.S. has warned of potential sanctions if direct peace talks don't materialize, as recent missile strikes in Ukraine underscore the urgency of diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

