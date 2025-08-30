Akhilesh Yadav Joins Historic Movement: A Step to Safeguard Democracy
Akhilesh Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, joined the Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Saran district. This initiative protests the BJP's alleged threats to democracy and opposes the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Prominent leaders participated in this significant movement.
Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party and ex-chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has thrown his weight behind the Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' a campaign staged in Bihar's Saran district on Saturday.
Senior Congress figure K C Venugopal lauded Yadav's involvement, describing him as a 'steadfast ally' against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which the Congress accuses of undermining India's democratic institutions. Venugopal praised Yadav's commitment to representing the marginalized in Uttar Pradesh and nationwide. During the event, Yadav was seen with Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.
The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' launched by Gandhi in August in response to the Election Commission's review of Bihar's electoral rolls, has drawn support from INDIA coalition members. The yatra aims to highlight electoral concerns and will conclude in Patna after traversing multiple districts across Bihar.
