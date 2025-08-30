Akhilesh Yadav Joins 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar: A United Stand for Democracy
Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, joined the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Saran district, Bihar. This movement aims to oppose alleged efforts by the BJP to undermine democracy. Yadav's participation signifies unity among opposition parties against the government's actions.
On a notable Saturday in Bihar's Saran district, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav joined the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', a campaign attracting attention for its democratic defense stance.
Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal described Yadav's involvement as a boost to the opposition's fight against what they claim are the BJP's undemocratic actions. His participation solidifies him as an important ally, rallying support to protect democratic processes.
Prominent figures like RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also participated, with the movement traversing multiple districts to raise awareness. The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', initiated by Rahul Gandhi, continues garnering momentum as it approaches its climax in Patna.
