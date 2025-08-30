Left Menu

Congress Stages Protests Across Assam Against Minister's Derogatory Remarks

The Congress party held statewide protests in Assam against derogatory remarks made by cabinet minister Ashok Singhal. Demonstrations were conducted across various regions, with demands for Singhal's apology and arrest. The Congress accused Singhal of making indecent comments comparing the party to animals, crossing bounds of democratic discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:17 IST
Congress Stages Protests Across Assam Against Minister's Derogatory Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress launched state-spanning protests across Assam on Saturday, responding to alleged derogatory remarks by state cabinet minister Ashok Singhal. The party's members vocally opposed the BJP leader, demanding an immediate apology for his comments.

Protests erupted in multiple locations, including urban centers like Guwahati and smaller regions such as Darrang and Hojai. Demonstrators, venting their outrage, set effigies of the minister ablaze, pressing for his arrest within days if he fails to apologize.

Congress officials emphasized that their party continues to face unwarranted attacks by the BJP-led state administration. They accused Singhal of tarnishing democratic traditions with offensive analogies, likening the Congress to animals, made during a recent assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

 Germany
2
Turmoil in Yemen: Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Turmoil in Yemen: Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

 Egypt
3
Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A New Political Revolution from Bihar

Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A New Political Revolution from Bihar

 India
4
Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh

Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025