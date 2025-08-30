Congress Stages Protests Across Assam Against Minister's Derogatory Remarks

The Congress launched state-spanning protests across Assam on Saturday, responding to alleged derogatory remarks by state cabinet minister Ashok Singhal. The party's members vocally opposed the BJP leader, demanding an immediate apology for his comments.

Protests erupted in multiple locations, including urban centers like Guwahati and smaller regions such as Darrang and Hojai. Demonstrators, venting their outrage, set effigies of the minister ablaze, pressing for his arrest within days if he fails to apologize.

Congress officials emphasized that their party continues to face unwarranted attacks by the BJP-led state administration. They accused Singhal of tarnishing democratic traditions with offensive analogies, likening the Congress to animals, made during a recent assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)