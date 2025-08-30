The Nobel Prize Scuffle: Trump and Modi's Strained Relations

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn plans to attend the Quad Summit in India, scheduled for later this year, as tension rises between him and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to The New York Times.

The relationship between the two leaders has been on a decline, partly due to Trump's repeated claims of resolving the India-Pakistan conflict, which Modi strongly denied, asserting that India never accepted mediation and that the ceasefire was negotiated directly with Pakistan.

Further straining relations are trade tensions, compounded by Trump's actions of imposing additional tariffs aimed at India, perceived as punishment over its oil trade with Russia rather than an attempt to reduce trade deficits.

(With inputs from agencies.)