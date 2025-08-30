Left Menu

The Nobel Prize Scuffle: Trump and Modi's Strained Relations

US President Donald Trump has canceled plans to visit India for the Quad Summit as relations between him and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have grown tense. The cooling of ties stems from disagreements over trade, Trump's peace claims regarding India-Pakistan tensions, and a Nobel Prize nomination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-08-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 19:27 IST
The Nobel Prize Scuffle: Trump and Modi's Strained Relations

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn plans to attend the Quad Summit in India, scheduled for later this year, as tension rises between him and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to The New York Times.

The relationship between the two leaders has been on a decline, partly due to Trump's repeated claims of resolving the India-Pakistan conflict, which Modi strongly denied, asserting that India never accepted mediation and that the ceasefire was negotiated directly with Pakistan.

Further straining relations are trade tensions, compounded by Trump's actions of imposing additional tariffs aimed at India, perceived as punishment over its oil trade with Russia rather than an attempt to reduce trade deficits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

 Germany
2
Turmoil in Yemen: Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Turmoil in Yemen: Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

 Egypt
3
Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A New Political Revolution from Bihar

Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A New Political Revolution from Bihar

 India
4
Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh

Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025