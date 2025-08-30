Left Menu

Intrigue Surrounds Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation: Health or Hidden Agendas?

Former vice-president of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, resigned unexpectedly, triggering speculation within political circles. Despite citing health reasons, some believe there's more to his departure. Dhankhar has reapplied for his Rajasthan legislative pension. Debates continue over the real reasons behind his resignation amidst discussions linking his move to significant political events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:05 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that caught many off guard, former Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has reapplied for his pension as a former legislator in Rajasthan. According to officials, Dhankhar submitted his application following his resignation on July 21, ending his tenure as vice-president.

While Dhankhar cited health reasons for his departure, political speculation is rife. Congress stated there are deeper reasons, suggesting the resignation highlights issues with the circumstances leading to his appointment. Coincidentally, he chaired a meeting just before his resignation, which several key leaders skipped, further fueling uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Dhankhar qualifies for multiple pensions, including Rs 42,000 per month as a former MLA, Rs 45,000 for his term as an MP, and an approximate Rs 2 lakh as the former vice-president. His sudden resignation has set off myriad theories regarding the true catalyst of his decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

