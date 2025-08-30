Protest Erupts as BJP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi
BJP leaders and workers clashed with police during a protest near Congress Headquarters, demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for alleged derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Modi and his mother. Several protesters were injured. The protest was led by BJP leaders, calling for accountability over these comments made in Bihar.
In a major political flare-up, BJP leaders and workers engaged in a heated protest near the Congress Headquarters, demanding a public apology from Rahul Gandhi. The protest was sparked by alleged derogatory comments made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a rally in Bihar.
Amid the unrest, Delhi police deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries to several BJP members, including district leaders. Despite injuries and detentions, BJP members argued that the language used by Congress figures was unacceptable and warranted a formal apology.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Congress of disrespecting Indian mothers. Meanwhile, the Darbhanga Police made an arrest related to the incident, escalating tensions in the political landscape ahead of upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
