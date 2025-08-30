Left Menu

Protest Erupts as BJP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi

BJP leaders and workers clashed with police during a protest near Congress Headquarters, demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for alleged derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Modi and his mother. Several protesters were injured. The protest was led by BJP leaders, calling for accountability over these comments made in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:24 IST
Protest Erupts as BJP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major political flare-up, BJP leaders and workers engaged in a heated protest near the Congress Headquarters, demanding a public apology from Rahul Gandhi. The protest was sparked by alleged derogatory comments made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a rally in Bihar.

Amid the unrest, Delhi police deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries to several BJP members, including district leaders. Despite injuries and detentions, BJP members argued that the language used by Congress figures was unacceptable and warranted a formal apology.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Congress of disrespecting Indian mothers. Meanwhile, the Darbhanga Police made an arrest related to the incident, escalating tensions in the political landscape ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Registration Fee Hike: Impact on Property Deals

Karnataka's Registration Fee Hike: Impact on Property Deals

 India
2
WaveX Launches Media Tech Incubator to Boost AVGC-XR Startups in India

WaveX Launches Media Tech Incubator to Boost AVGC-XR Startups in India

 India
3
Ranchi Land Scandal: Former Minister Anosh Ekka Sentenced in CNT Act Violation

Ranchi Land Scandal: Former Minister Anosh Ekka Sentenced in CNT Act Violati...

 India
4
Political Rhetoric Hits a Low: BJP's Madan Rathore Speaks Out

Political Rhetoric Hits a Low: BJP's Madan Rathore Speaks Out

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025