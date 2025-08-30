India Defends Position in Ukraine Conflict Amid US Criticism
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defends the country's stance in the Ukraine conflict. Following a discussion with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, Jaishankar emphasizes that India should not be unfairly targeted for buying Russian oil. The US critiques India, contrasting it with their silence on China's similar actions.
- Country:
- India
In a recent diplomatic exchange, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that India should not be "unfairly targeted" regarding the Ukraine conflict. This comment followed his telephone conversation with Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen.
The remarks seem to challenge allegations from Washington, which accuses New Delhi of bolstering Moscow's war efforts by purchasing Russian crude oil at discounted rates. New Delhi has dismissed these accusations.
Interestingly, while the US has criticized India, it has remained silent about China, which continues to be the largest importer of Russian crude oil. This selective criticism has sparked a diplomatic exchange and raised questions about fairness in international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vigorous Push for Self-Reliance in Defence Sector by Union Minister Sanjay Seth
Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice
Cities Encroach, Wildlife Suffers: A Call for Co-existence and Justice
VOA Job Cuts Spark Legal Battle: The Fate of US Global Media at Stake
Scandal Unveiled: Police Officers Suspended Over Ties With Jailed Lawyer