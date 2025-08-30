India Defends Position in Ukraine Conflict Amid US Criticism

In a recent diplomatic exchange, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that India should not be "unfairly targeted" regarding the Ukraine conflict. This comment followed his telephone conversation with Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen.

The remarks seem to challenge allegations from Washington, which accuses New Delhi of bolstering Moscow's war efforts by purchasing Russian crude oil at discounted rates. New Delhi has dismissed these accusations.

Interestingly, while the US has criticized India, it has remained silent about China, which continues to be the largest importer of Russian crude oil. This selective criticism has sparked a diplomatic exchange and raised questions about fairness in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)