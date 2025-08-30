Balakrishna Sudershan Reddy Challenges Democratic Norms in Vice-Presidential Race

Balakrishna Sudershan Reddy, the opposition vice-presidential nominee, is calling for support from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members, emphasizing merit over party lines. He is keen on transforming the upcoming election into a landmark for decency and fairness, while raising concerns about electoral roll revisions.

Reddy criticizes the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process for electoral rolls, questioning its fairness and intentions. He stresses that a majority does not grant unchecked power and calls for adherence to constitutional principles, which advocate for equality and justice.

The vice-presidential race pits Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge from Telangana, against the BJP's nominee, C P Radhakrishnan. The 'south versus south' contest underscores Reddy's stand against political overreach and emphasizes the protection of democratic values.

