Balakrishna Sudershan Reddy Challenges Democratic Norms in Vice-Presidential Race
Balakrishna Sudershan Reddy, the opposition vice-presidential nominee, calls for fair elections, questions the intensive revision of electoral rolls, and supports democratic values. He criticizes political overreach and voices concerns for Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's dignity. His candidacy highlights a clash with BJP's C P Radhakrishnan.
Balakrishna Sudershan Reddy, the opposition vice-presidential nominee, is calling for support from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members, emphasizing merit over party lines. He is keen on transforming the upcoming election into a landmark for decency and fairness, while raising concerns about electoral roll revisions.
Reddy criticizes the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process for electoral rolls, questioning its fairness and intentions. He stresses that a majority does not grant unchecked power and calls for adherence to constitutional principles, which advocate for equality and justice.
The vice-presidential race pits Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge from Telangana, against the BJP's nominee, C P Radhakrishnan. The 'south versus south' contest underscores Reddy's stand against political overreach and emphasizes the protection of democratic values.
