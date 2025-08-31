Trump's Bold Move: Reviving the Department of War
The Trump administration is considering renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War, citing the need for a more offensive military posture. This controversial proposal, which may require congressional approval, reflects Trump's broader strategy to emphasize military strength and reevaluate current policies.
The Trump administration is advancing plans to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War, as confirmed by a White House official to the Wall Street Journal. This potential move, endorsed by President Trump earlier this week, aims to reflect a more assertive military posture.
While such a change would likely necessitate congressional approval, the administration is exploring alternative avenues. Representative Greg Steube of Florida has introduced an amendment to the annual defense policy bill supporting the renaming, indicating some Republican backing for this shift.
This proposal accompanies broader measures by the Trump administration to reshape military policies, focusing on offensive capabilities and removing perceived ideological elements. Key among these is a controversial stance against transgender individuals serving in the armed forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Congress Launches 'Vote Thieves, Vacate the Chair' Campaign
Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh
Assam CM Accuses Congress of Politicizing PM Modi Controversy
Gujarat Congress Alleges 'Vote Theft' in Choryasi: A Threat to Democracy?
Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office