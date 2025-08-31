Trump's Bold Move: Reviving the Department of War

The Trump administration is advancing plans to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War, as confirmed by a White House official to the Wall Street Journal. This potential move, endorsed by President Trump earlier this week, aims to reflect a more assertive military posture.

While such a change would likely necessitate congressional approval, the administration is exploring alternative avenues. Representative Greg Steube of Florida has introduced an amendment to the annual defense policy bill supporting the renaming, indicating some Republican backing for this shift.

This proposal accompanies broader measures by the Trump administration to reshape military policies, focusing on offensive capabilities and removing perceived ideological elements. Key among these is a controversial stance against transgender individuals serving in the armed forces.

