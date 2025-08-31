Left Menu

BJP's Stance Against Demographic Shift in Sambhal: A Historical and Political Analysis

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak clarified the BJP government's commitment to preventing demographic changes in Sambhal. His comments followed a report on violence during a survey at Shahi Jama Masjid. The government blames radical groups for unrest and is working to maintain law and order.

  • Country:
  • India

The BJP government, led by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, has vowed to prevent any demographic changes in Sambhal, following a judicial panel report on recent violence. The incident near the Shahi Jama Masjid saw a tragic loss of life, reigniting historical and political tensions.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed that the commission uncovered a conspiracy behind the unrest, with radical groups and outside forces implicated. The BJP emphasizes maintaining communal harmony, rejecting any shifts in population demographics allegedly driven by foreign-backed entities.

Opposition leaders criticize the BJP's narrative, accusing the party of sowing division for political gain. The ruling government asserts its progress in restoring historical sites and land, while aiming to strengthen law enforcement under Yogi Adityanath's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

