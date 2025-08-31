BJP's Stance Against Demographic Shift in Sambhal: A Historical and Political Analysis
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak clarified the BJP government's commitment to preventing demographic changes in Sambhal. His comments followed a report on violence during a survey at Shahi Jama Masjid. The government blames radical groups for unrest and is working to maintain law and order.
- Country:
- India
The BJP government, led by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, has vowed to prevent any demographic changes in Sambhal, following a judicial panel report on recent violence. The incident near the Shahi Jama Masjid saw a tragic loss of life, reigniting historical and political tensions.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed that the commission uncovered a conspiracy behind the unrest, with radical groups and outside forces implicated. The BJP emphasizes maintaining communal harmony, rejecting any shifts in population demographics allegedly driven by foreign-backed entities.
Opposition leaders criticize the BJP's narrative, accusing the party of sowing division for political gain. The ruling government asserts its progress in restoring historical sites and land, while aiming to strengthen law enforcement under Yogi Adityanath's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Survey of Ghazipur's Flood Struggles
Yogi Adityanath's Strategic Visit to Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath's Mission to Preserve India's Cultural Heritage
Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone for New UP State Election Commission Building
Sambhal incident was a conspiracy for riot: Yogi Adityanath on judicial commission report.