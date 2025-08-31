Russia and China's United Stand Against Discriminatory Sanctions
Russia and China have formed a united front against discriminatory sanctions that impede the socioeconomic growth of BRICS nations. President Putin emphasized their commitment to mobilizing resources for infrastructure projects and advocated for IMF and World Bank reforms, promoting an equitable global financial system.
In a show of unity against international pressures, Russia and China have jointly opposed what they term 'discriminatory sanctions' that threaten the economic development of BRICS nations. President Vladimir Putin underscored the collaboration during his attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
Within an interview with China's Xinhua news agency, Putin affirmed Moscow's and Beijing's shared vision in mobilizing resources for pivotal infrastructure initiatives. He also highlighted their support for reforming financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to create a more inclusive and equitable financial landscape.
The Russian leader expressed confidence in the alignment of Russia and China's efforts towards these goals, emphasizing the creation of a fairer, multipolar world order that respects sovereignty and promotes cooperation across nations.
