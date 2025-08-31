Modi and Xi Pledge Cooperation Amidst Global Trade Challenges

In a diplomatic development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have vowed to work collaboratively towards solving the prolonged boundary issue while contributing to the stabilization of global trade. The leaders' discussion took place on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

During this critical dialogue, Modi and Xi agreed that India and China are development partners, not rivals, emphasizing that any differences should not escalate into disputes. The focus was also placed on promoting strategic autonomy without external influence and expanding bilateral cooperation on regional and global fronts, including issues like terrorism and fair trade.

The leaders lauded the positive momentum in their relations and underscored the importance of peace along their shared border for continued bilateral progress. The two also expressed their commitments toward a mutually agreeable boundary resolution and praised the earlier disengagement efforts that have maintained tranquility in border areas.

