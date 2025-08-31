Left Menu

Israel's Tactical Strike on Hamas Spokesperson

Israel conducted a joint operation to target Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida, involving the military and Shin Bet. While the outcome remains unclear, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed hope that the mission succeeded. This highlights ongoing tensions and efforts to combat Hamas leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-08-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 16:30 IST
Israel's Tactical Strike on Hamas Spokesperson
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a calculated move against Hamas, Israel's military, in collaboration with the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service, launched an operation targeting the armed wing's spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, as announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During a government meeting, Netanyahu commented on the operation's uncertain outcome, expressing hope that Abu Ubaida is "no longer with us."

This operation underscores Israel's persistent efforts to weaken Hamas leadership amidst ongoing regional hostilities.

TRENDING

1
India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar.

India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Ra...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil Over Maratha Quota Debate

Political Turmoil Over Maratha Quota Debate

 India
3
19 NHPC workers trapped as landslide blocks normal, emergency tunnels of Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh: Official.

19 NHPC workers trapped as landslide blocks normal, emergency tunnels of Dha...

 India
4
Gold Prices Soar: Navigating Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

Gold Prices Soar: Navigating Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025