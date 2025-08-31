Israel's Tactical Strike on Hamas Spokesperson

In a calculated move against Hamas, Israel's military, in collaboration with the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service, launched an operation targeting the armed wing's spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, as announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During a government meeting, Netanyahu commented on the operation's uncertain outcome, expressing hope that Abu Ubaida is "no longer with us."

This operation underscores Israel's persistent efforts to weaken Hamas leadership amidst ongoing regional hostilities.