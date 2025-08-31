Left Menu

Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Intense Activity in Bihar

The deadline for modifications to Bihar's electoral rolls ended, with over 33,000 requests for name additions and 2 lakh for deletions. The draft rolls, opened for claims since August 1, conclude with the final list set for publication. Political parties and the Supreme Court are actively involved in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 17:42 IST
Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Intense Activity in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The extensive process of updating the electoral rolls in Bihar concluded on Monday, as citizens and political parties actively engaged in the last-minute push for inclusions and exclusions. Over 33,000 people filed for inclusion, while 2 lakh sought deletions.

The draft electoral rolls, unveiled on August 1, were open for public claims and objections until September 1. Political parties were particularly vocal, with appointed booth-level agents submitting 25 claims for inclusion and 103 for exclusion.

With Bihar preparing for upcoming elections in November, the spotlight now shifts to the Supreme Court, hearing a plea from the RJD to extend the deadline. The Election Commission has been instructed to accept a range of identification documents to ensure a comprehensive voter list.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

 Global
2
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

 Global
3
BJP Protests Against Congress: Political Tensions Escalate

BJP Protests Against Congress: Political Tensions Escalate

 India
4
Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Historic Javelin Contingent to World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Historic Javelin Contingent to World Athletics C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025