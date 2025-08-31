Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Intense Activity in Bihar

The extensive process of updating the electoral rolls in Bihar concluded on Monday, as citizens and political parties actively engaged in the last-minute push for inclusions and exclusions. Over 33,000 people filed for inclusion, while 2 lakh sought deletions.

The draft electoral rolls, unveiled on August 1, were open for public claims and objections until September 1. Political parties were particularly vocal, with appointed booth-level agents submitting 25 claims for inclusion and 103 for exclusion.

With Bihar preparing for upcoming elections in November, the spotlight now shifts to the Supreme Court, hearing a plea from the RJD to extend the deadline. The Election Commission has been instructed to accept a range of identification documents to ensure a comprehensive voter list.

(With inputs from agencies.)