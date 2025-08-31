Marathwada Leaders Unite for Regional Development

In a significant political development, several MLAs and MPs from Marathwada have joined forces to form a 'pressure group' dedicated to the region's development needs. The initiative aims to address long-standing imbalances and push for systematic changes.

The formation of this group was agreed upon during a meeting that included key organizations such as the Marathwada Asmita Jagar Yatra and the Marathwada Janata Vikas Parishad. The meeting underscored the necessity for coordinated political action to uplift Marathwada.

Congress MP Shivajirao Kalge, who will lead the group, highlighted the urgent need for change. Former BJP MLA Shivajirao Patil Kavhekar also pledged support, demonstrating cross-party collaboration. The group's next meeting is scheduled to take place in Latur, aiming to strategize further actions.

