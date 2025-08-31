Haryana Prepares for Floods Amid Controversial Remarks by CM Saini
Haryana's CM Nayab Singh Saini prepared for potential floods due to rising river levels, while spotlighting BJP achievements and criticizing the opposition. He launched sports initiatives and highlighted Haryana's athletes' contributions. The CM emphasized sports as vital, following Major Dhyan Chand's legacy, fostering aspirations for India as a sports superpower.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced readiness to tackle potential floods as water levels in some rivers rise due to heavy rains in hill states. Speaking in Kurukshetra, Saini expressed the state's preparedness amid ongoing meteorological warnings for more rain.
Saini, celebrating National Sports Day, praised local sports achievements and launched initiatives like 'Swachh Kurukshetra: Mera Kurukshetra, Mera Abhiman'. He emphasized the significance of sports in daily life, advocating for Haryana's role in leading India's path to becoming a global sports powerhouse.
The CM did not shy away from political discourse, criticizing the opposition while heralding achievements under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, urging people to focus on development rather than blame. Attention was also drawn to Modi's upcoming birthday, marking the start of community service campaigns.
