Left Menu

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

Israel's Defense Minister announced the death of Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas' military wing, during recent offensives in Gaza. Obeida's last communication occurred on Friday, prior to intensified Israeli operations. Hamas has yet to verify or comment on the claim made by the Israeli authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:35 IST
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, declared on Sunday that Abu Obeida, a spokesperson for Hamas' military arm, has been killed in Gaza over the weekend.

Obeida's final statement was issued on Friday as Israeli forces initiated new military actions in Gaza City, designating the region a combat zone.

As of now, Hamas has not responded to Israel's claim regarding Obeida's reported death, leaving the situation uncertain amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elderly Man Trapped in Extortion Racket: Lawyer and Two Women Arrested

Elderly Man Trapped in Extortion Racket: Lawyer and Two Women Arrested

 India
2
Punjab's Plea for Aid Amid Devastating Floods

Punjab's Plea for Aid Amid Devastating Floods

 India
3
Dramatic Dutch GP Double DNF: Ferrari's Misfortune Continues

Dramatic Dutch GP Double DNF: Ferrari's Misfortune Continues

 Global
4
India Prepares for Battle Against Asian Giants Iran at CAFA Nations Cup

India Prepares for Battle Against Asian Giants Iran at CAFA Nations Cup

 Tajikistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025