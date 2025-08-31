Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza
Israel's Defense Minister announced the death of Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas' military wing, during recent offensives in Gaza. Obeida's last communication occurred on Friday, prior to intensified Israeli operations. Hamas has yet to verify or comment on the claim made by the Israeli authorities.
31-08-2025
Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, declared on Sunday that Abu Obeida, a spokesperson for Hamas' military arm, has been killed in Gaza over the weekend.
Obeida's final statement was issued on Friday as Israeli forces initiated new military actions in Gaza City, designating the region a combat zone.
As of now, Hamas has not responded to Israel's claim regarding Obeida's reported death, leaving the situation uncertain amidst ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
