Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, declared on Sunday that Abu Obeida, a spokesperson for Hamas' military arm, has been killed in Gaza over the weekend.

Obeida's final statement was issued on Friday as Israeli forces initiated new military actions in Gaza City, designating the region a combat zone.

As of now, Hamas has not responded to Israel's claim regarding Obeida's reported death, leaving the situation uncertain amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)