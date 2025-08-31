Left Menu

Norway Acquires British Warships to Bolster NATO's Northern Flank

Norway will purchase at least five British Type 26 frigates valued at £10 billion to strengthen its naval capabilities against Russian moves in NATO's northern waters. The agreement, part of a broader collaboration with the UK, supports security and job creation amidst heightened geopolitical tensions.

Updated: 31-08-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:41 IST
In a strategic move to strengthen NATO's defense, Norway has sealed a deal to acquire at least five British Type 26 frigates worth £10 billion. The acquisition, announced on Sunday, aims to fortify naval operations against Russian activity around NATO's northern maritime flank.

This collaboration will see a unified naval force comprising eight British and the newly acquired Norwegian ships. Built by a consortium led by BAE Systems, these warships are integral to countering potential threats. British Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized the importance of this naval unity in securing both nations' interests.

As geopolitical tensions rise following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, NATO members are ramping up defense expenditures. Norway, facing its gravest security challenges since World War II, chose British-made frigates citing historic bonds and shared security commitments.

