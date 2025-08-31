Left Menu

Prolonged Conflict: German Chancellor's Cautious Forecast on Ukraine War

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz predicts a prolonged conflict in Ukraine, attributing blame to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Merz supports tougher sanctions and warns against Ukraine's capitulation. European powers, according to the Kremlin, hinder U.S. peace initiatives as Russia remains firm on its military course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 31-08-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 19:47 IST
Prolonged Conflict: German Chancellor's Cautious Forecast on Ukraine War
Chancellor
  Country:
  Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed his anticipation that the Ukraine conflict might endure longer than expected, citing historical patterns of wars ending through defeat or economic fatigue. In an interview, Merz highlighted that neither Kyiv nor Moscow shows signs of reaching these points soon.

His remarks coincided with the looming deadline for a proposed meeting by former U.S. President Donald Trump between Russia and Ukraine, aiming to initiate peace dialogues. Merz, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, placed responsibility on Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging the U.S. to strengthen sanctions against Moscow.

Merz underscored ongoing diplomatic efforts to conclude the war without Ukraine's capitulation, warning that such a move would merely shift Russian aggression elsewhere. While Merz avoided discussions on potential German troop deployment, concerns arise as Britain and France consider a 'reassurance force' against Russia, evoking Germany's historical sensitivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

