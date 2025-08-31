Tripura CM Labels Attack During 'Mann Ki Baat' as Dark Chapter
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the attack on BJP workers during PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast in July as one of the darkest chapters in the country's history. The incident in Asharambari involved the assault of BJP activists by alleged Tipra Motha supporters, leading to arrests.
Chief Minister Manik Saha of Tripura has denounced the July assault on BJP workers during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, calling it a dark chapter in the country's history. The attack in Asharambari left several party activists injured.
Saha underlined the non-political nature of 'Mann Ki Baat', praising the initiative for connecting the Prime Minister with citizens. He condemned the damage inflicted by the assailants and criticized the persistence of such political violence akin to previous regimes.
He commended Modi's efforts in stabilizing the northeast, noting the surrender of insurgent group members and the improvement in regional peace. While emphasizing the commitment to state development, Saha refrained from naming the opposing party.
